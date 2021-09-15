Schumacher’s son’s heartbreaking words about his father’s state of health

Very moved, Mick Schumacher mentioned his relationship with his father Michael in the documentary that Netflix offers to the seven-time Formula 1 world champion. The one who is now a driver regrets not being able to talk with him since his accident in December 2013.

More than seven years have passed since the terrible skiing accident suffered by Michael Schumacher in Méribel, in December 2013. Since then, little information has filtered out on the state of health of the legend of Formula 1. In the documentary that Netflix dedicates to the seven-time world champion, his relatives confide.

“I would give anything so that we can talk to each other”

The words of his son Mick, now an F1 driver for the Haas team, are very moving. “Obviously, since the accident, all these moments that other children can spend with their parents … all that no longer exists. Or much less. I find that a little unfair, the young man of 22 moved. years. I would say that dad and I still understand each other but in a different way. We have this language in common, motorsport. And we always have a lot to say to each other. I think about it almost all the time. . I tell myself that it would be so good, I would give anything so that we can talk to each other. “





“Privacy remains private”

His wife Corinna Schumacher is committed to preserving the secrecy around the state of health of her husband. “We try to preserve the family unit that Michael loved so much and still loves, she insists. And we continue to live our lives. Privacy remains private, as he liked to say. He has always watched over it. it is now up to us to watch over him. “

Jean Todt, president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and great friend of Michael Schumacher, suggests what the heartbreak of the Schumi clan after the accident of the former driver: “Fate is unpredictable. Michael. Michael often had a good fate. Now, unfortunately, he fell victim to the wrong fate. On December 29, 2013, it turned the lives of Michael and his family upside down. It was a life change from one minute to the next. another for a family. A father with tremendous leadership, a great personality … all of that, from one minute to the next, fell apart. “