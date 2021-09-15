Senator Esther Benbassa, accused of moral harassment, excluded from the environmental group

Esther Benbassa denounces in a press release this decision which she associates with a “sham of internal procedure” and to a “summons to respond to anonymous accusations relayed by a press article”.

Red card. Senator EELV Esther Benbassa, accused in a Mediapart investigation of moral harassment against her collaborators, was excluded by her group in the Senate on Tuesday, September 14. This exclusion takes effect from Wednesday. “Ms. Benbassa did not contradict part of the testimony and she has, to date, not considered it appropriate to lodge a defamation complaint against these accusations”, specifies the ecologist group Ecologiste-Solidarité et Territoires, in a press release.

The group’s senators regretted “that justice is not seized for facts of such a nature” but don’t have “not question (the) testimonies (of the collaborators)” and took “the full extent of the difficulties that the initiation of legal proceedings often represents”. They reiterated “all their support to those who have witnessed great suffering at work” and will continue “to work on the prevention of moral and sexual harassment at work”, and to lead “a broader reflection on the subject”.

The now ex-vice-president of the group denounces a “sham of internal procedure” and an “summons to respond to anonymous accusations relayed by a press article”, in a press release. The decision has been made “without transmission of evidence for the prosecution or defense, without hearing witnesses or presumed victims, in violation of the provisions of the group’s internal regulations and of the principle of the presumption of innocence”, deplores the elected representative of Paris. Esther Benbassa claims to have gone to the group on September 9 “not to justify myself, since I am not condemned for anything, but to explain myself, and reiterate my apologies for the blunders and errors”.





My statement following my exclusion from the Ecologist Group – Solidarity and Territories of the Senate. pic.twitter.com/PmpIc3MT7F – Esther Benbassa (@EstherBenbassa) September 14, 2021

In its investigation, Mediapart reported the testimonies of eight former collaborators and six former students that the elected representative employed at the Practical School of Higher Studies who evoked a climate of “terror” introduced by the senator. Pressure, blackmail for employment, systematic humiliations often sent by emails, individual or collective, and SMS which had been consulted and transcribed in part by the information site.