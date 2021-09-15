September 11: the float in a parade creates controversy in the United States

UNITED STATES – The work of the model makers must have been considerable … for a catastrophic result. The annual festival in the town of Porter, Indiana this year featured a tribute to the victims of September 11, 2001, 20 years ago. But the local Republican Party has largely crossed the boundaries of good taste, as you can see in the video at the top of the article.

Thus, a chariot decorated with smoking towers and holes paraded in the city, under the dumbfounded eyes of the inhabitants. On an amateur video, we can thus hear a passer-by exclaiming: “But what went through your mind?” An additional degree of bad taste, in the midst of background music, the voice messages left by victims before the collapse of the two towers …





On Porter’s Republican Party Facebook page, outrageous comments were quick to come, though others backed the initiative. Shortly after, the Conservative Party issued a statement on the platform regretting that the initiative could have shocked, assuring “not to have wanted to be disrespectful”. “We regret that our tribute to the lives lost and to those who continue to serve has been perceived by some in bad taste,” he said.

