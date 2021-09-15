Shannen Doherty opens up about her cancer, which is “part of her life”

Actress Shannen Doherty has opened up new secrets about her life as she has been battling stage 4 cancer for years.

Shannen Doherty is a fighter. On the occasion of an online press conference for the release of the TV movie “List of a Lifetime” which chronicles the lives of women who have been diagnosed with breast cancer, the actress shared her own experience of the disease. The star who fights against cancer of stage 4 explained that talking about cancer “was a responsibility of his public life”, reports “People”. “We need to talk about cancer, maybe educate people better and explain to them that even with stage 4 cancer, you are alive and active,” she commented. She added that according to her husband, “no one can see (that she) has the disease.”





“I never really complain. I don’t really talk about it either. In fact, it’s part of my life, ”she said. In the movie ‘List of a Lifetime’, her character writes a wish list to achieve, but in life Shannen Doherty ‘would find it weird because it would mean that I try to tick boxes because my time is running out. “. “But I’m not going to make a list because I’m going to be the longest living person with cancer. If I only want to write one wish, it is to live. It’s the only thing on my list right now, ”she explained.

The sad announcement of his relapse in 2020

Shannen Doherty’s breast cancer was initially diagnosed in 2015 and the star went public with her battle with the disease, including posting photos on social media during her treatments. She was then declared in remission in 2017 before announcing, in tears on American television in February 2020, the relapse of her disease. “It’s a tough pill to swallow. I am petrified. I am scared. There are days when I say to myself: Why me? And then I say to myself: why not me? Who besides me deserves this to happen to them? But no one deserves this, ”she said. But since then, the star of “Beverly Hills” has repeatedly expressed the importance of showing that stage 4 cancer does not mean end of life.