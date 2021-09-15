Shaqiri in OL squad for Glasgow match against Rangers in the Europa League

At the end of the morning, this Wednesday, OL had still not communicated the composition of the group which is to enter the competition in the Europa League, Thursday evening, at Ibrox Park, against Rangers. And for good reason: the Lyon club had to fight until the last minute to find a solution that would allow it to align its entire workforce. While the Scots can freely come and play in France thanks to a French ministerial exemption, OL received a notification on Monday announcing that two of its players, Jason Denayer and Xherdan Shaqiri, would be forced to observe quarantine on their return from ‘Scotland, which would have prevented them from playing at PSG on Sunday, then against Lorient, the following Wednesday.