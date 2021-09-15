Shaqiri in OL squad for Glasgow match against Rangers in the Europa League

At the end of the morning, this Wednesday, OL had still not communicated the composition of the group which is to enter the competition in the Europa League, Thursday evening, at Ibrox Park, against Rangers. And for good reason: the Lyon club had to fight until the last minute to find a solution that would allow it to align its entire workforce. While the Scots can freely come and play in France thanks to a French ministerial exemption, OL received a notification on Monday announcing that two of its players, Jason Denayer and Xherdan Shaqiri, would be forced to observe quarantine on their return from ‘Scotland, which would have prevented them from playing at PSG on Sunday, then against Lorient, the following Wednesday.
Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes are there too
At the same time, OL had to negotiate in parallel with UEFA, in particular, the presence of its two Brazilians, Lucas Paqueta and Bruno Guimaraes, who had returned from Brazil for less than ten days. The Lyon club obtained satisfaction after threatening to request the postponement of the match for health reasons.
Initially, OL supported the Denayer case by arguing that he had been a victim of Covid this summer, and that it was forbidden in France to be vaccinated within two months after infection, which allowed him, finally, to obtain an exemption. For Shaqiri, the Lyon club was going to give up when it learned, Tuesday evening, that the Swiss had also been infected a few months ago: the time to recover the proof of the infection, the OL were able to bring Shaqiri into the derogatory framework. And this is how the Lyon club will be complete, Thursday evening, in Ibrox.