She reunites with her mother 14 years after being abducted from her home

A 19-year-old woman has been reunited with her mother 14 years after she was abducted from her home in Florida.

Jacqueline Hernandez had dreamed of this day for more than a decade. The 19-year-old reunited with her mother last Friday. She was kidnapped from her home in Florida at the age of six and was finally able to hug Angelica Vences-Salgado. The police announced the happy news in a press release, along with a photo of the tender hug. “An abducted child finds her mother thanks to the collaboration of the police,” said Special Agent David Pezzutti of Homeland Security Investigations Orlando. “This is a great example of a strong partnership between services to solve a problem, no matter how complex,” he added.

Jacqueline was abducted from her home in 2007. Her father, Pablo Hernandez, aged 43, is believed to be the main suspect in this case and an arrest warrant had been issued against him as early as December 27, 2007. But the father and the his daughter still managed to escape the police. Until September 2, when Angelica Vences-Salgado called the authorities after receiving a message on social networks from a young woman claiming to be her daughter. She explained to him that she was in Mexico and said she wanted to meet her a few days later, on September 10, at the border with Texas.

Several agencies including the sheriff’s office but also the Homeland immediately opened an investigation and put in place a plan to “intercept the victim” at the border. Once in the hands of the emergency services, Jacqueline was able to meet her mother who confirmed that she was indeed her daughter, in particular thanks to numerous official papers. It has not been clarified how or why Jacqueline came into contact with her mother at this time, nor under what conditions she has lived for the past 14 years. The father is still actively wanted by the police.