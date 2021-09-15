Six patients received a Carmat artificial heart in Germany and Italy

The French company Carmat announced on Wednesday that its artificial heart had been implanted in six patients since July in Germany and Italy, operations which have enabled it to generate its first two million euros in turnover since its launch in 2008.

In a press release, the company – which announced in July to have sold the first copy of its Aeson artificial heart – announces that it has “been able to achieve its first sales in Europe thanks to 6 implantations carried out to date, including 4 in hospitals Germans and 2 in Naples “in Italy.

“The Azienda Ospedaliera dei Colli hospital center in Naples was the first to implant the artificial heart in the commercial context on July 15, 2021”, he recalled.

This heart aims to offer a therapeutic alternative to patients suffering from terminal biventricular heart failure.





Medtech, which carried out a capital increase of 56 million euros in March, indicates that these first sales enabled it to garner two million euros in the third quarter of 2021, after zero turnover during the first semester.

During the first six months of its financial year, Carmat recorded a net loss of 25.4 million euros, against a loss of 20.8 million a year earlier.

In December 2020, Carmat obtained CE marking in Europe, which gave it the green light for the marketing of its artificial heart in Europe.

“During the second half of the year, the company will focus on marketing its product in Germany, the largest European market, and will approach one or two other countries of the European Union, including Italy, in a more timely manner,” said the group.

“The very positive feedback concerning Aeson’s implantations, both in the commercial context and that of clinical trials, reinforces our conviction that our device represents a real alternative to heart transplantation”, highlighted Stéphane Piat, CEO of Carmat, quoted in the press release.

“We expect a dozen European centers, mainly in Germany, will be commercially active by the end of 2021,” he said.