Son Mick posts touching photo with dad for Netflix doc release

While Netflix broadcasts from this Wednesday, September 15 a documentary retracing the career and life of Michael Schumacher, his son Mick has published a moving photo of him with his father.
It is a symbolic date for fans of the Red Baron. This Wednesday, September 15, the Netflix platform is broadcasting an unprecedented documentary devoted to the life of Michael Schumacher, seriously reduced since his dramatic ski accident in 2013, in Méribel. Soberly titled Schumacher, the film is described by the streaming platform as “the first film made with the support of the family”. Internet users will, for example, be able to see interventions by his relatives, including his wife Corinna. But a few hours after the film went online, it was the son of the former pilot, Mick, who wanted to pay a tribute to his father.
A soothing photo with her father
On Instagram, the 22-year-old young man, also a Formula 1 driver, posted a nice souvenir photo, where we can see him as a child, alongside his father. Sitting on rocks by the sea, father and son are looking in the same direction. The publication also includes a second photo, the poster for the Netflix documentary, as the legendary young pilot recalls. While it is partly devoted to the private life of the seven-time world champion, the documentary (the trailer can be seen in the video above) leaves very little room for the pilot’s current state of health, which is jealously guarded. secret in the circle of his intimates.
“Michael is here. He’s different, but he’s here”
However, his wife, who watches over him, gives some information. Of course, I miss him every day. But I’m not the only one missing. The children, the family, his father, everyone around him. Everyone misses Michael. But Michael is there. He’s different, but he’s there. And that gives us strength, I think “, she explains in Schumacher. She further adds: “We are together, we live together at home. He is undergoing treatment. We do everything to improve his condition, to make sure he is comfortable and to make him feel our family, our bond. it happens, I’ll do whatever I can. We will all do it. “