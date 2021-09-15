Space tourism: SpaceX will “orbit” four Americans at an altitude of 600 km this night

Follow the take-off of the Inspiration4 mission of the American space company at 2 a.m., French time. On board a Crew Dragon automatic spacecraft, four tourists will take to the skies for a stay in space one and a half times beyond the orbit of the International Space Station. A fabulously ambitious first.

SpaceX is preparing to send its first four space tourists on Wednesday night, at two in the morning, for a three-day space mission in orbit around the Earth. Called “Inspiration4”, the launch will be carried out using a Falcon 9 rocket and aboard a capsule similar to the one which transported the Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, in April, from Cape Canaveral, in the United States.

No professional astronaut on board

The rocket is scheduled to take off at 8 p.m. local time from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., With a live broadcast on YouTube. It will be captained by a civilian, one of the four novice space travelers. It will be American billionaire Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of e-commerce company Shift4 Payments.

Benji Reed, head of human spaceflight at SpaceX told reporters at the scene on Tuesday that after a final “static” test of the rocket engines the day before, “everything seemed perfect. The weather conditions are currently favorable for a launch in the rocket. time “of this fully automated flight. Tourists will not be accompanied by any professional astronaut and during the three days that will elapse from takeoff to landing in the Atlantic.

A capsule identical to that of Thomas Pesquet

Amateur astronauts will take their seats aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, dubbed “Resilience”, perched atop one of the company’s reusable Falcon 9 rockets. The only difference with that of Thomas Pesquet, “Endevour”, it is equipped with an observation dome instead of the usual docking hatch, since it will not join the international space station.

Falcon 9 and Dragon vertical on historic Launch Complex 39A ahead of launching @ Inspiration4x pic.twitter.com/Q3iFSFXQmK – SpaceX (@SpaceX) September 12, 2021

Jared Isaacman, 38, the travel financier, paid an undisclosed but presumably large sum to SpaceX boss Elon Musk to go into orbit with his three crew members and raise awareness and support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a major pediatric cancer center located in Memphis, Tennessee. The American magazine Time estimated the price of the four seats at $ 200 million.

SpaceX goes faster higher than all of its rivals

The “Inspiration4” mission is the first-ever flight for Elon Musk’s new orbital tourism venture and a significant step up from its competitors. Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin launched their own private spaceflight services this summer, with their respective founding executives, billionaires Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos, on board, but lasting just a few minutes and over a shorter distance.





Inspiration4 targets an orbital altitude of 575 km above Earth, higher than that of the International Space Station or the Hubble Space Telescope. At this altitude, the Crew Dragon will circle the globe every 90 minutes at a speed of some 27,360 km / h, or about 22 times the speed of sound.

A three-day flight in automatic mode

The Inspiration4 crew will have no role in piloting the spacecraft, which will be directed by ground flight crews and on-board guidance systems, even though two crew members are licensed pilots. In addition to Jared Isaacman, the mission’s “commander”, geologist Sian Proctor, 51, a former NASA astronaut candidate, has been named a “pilot” and will be the fourth African-American woman to go into space.

The four Americans on this maiden flight.

SpaceX



The other two crew members are “chief medical officer” Hayley Arceneaux, 29, a pediatric cancer survivor turned medical assistant in St. Jude, and mission “specialist” Chris Sembroski, 42, US Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer. They all spent five months rigorously preparing, including training in altitude, centrifuge (G-force), microgravity and simulator.

Potential applications for human health on Earth and during future space flights

Once in orbit, the crew will perform a series of medical experiments with “potential applications for human health on Earth and during future space flights,” the group said in a statement. Biomedical data and biological samples, including ultrasound scans, will also be collected from crew members before, during and after the flight.