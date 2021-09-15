Steevy Boulay and Laurent Ruquier: the private confidence of the ex-Lofteur on the host

This Wednesday, September 15 on the Touche plateau not at my post, Steevy Boulay confided in his relationship with his lifelong friend, Laurent Ruquier.

End of the suspense! In Touche pas à mon poste this Wednesday, Steevy Boulay clarified the rumors about his relationship with Laurent Ruquier. While the chroniclers evoked the wildest rumors of which they had been the target, the former lofteur recalled that we had believed him in a relationship with Laurent Ruquier, in the early 2000s. It was the time when Steevy Boulay, just out of the Loft, had joined the band of the host in shows such as On va s’gêner or On a tried tout. “At first, people thought that I was in a relationship with Laurent Ruquier when not at all!“, said the columnist, before specifying:”I have already slept with him but each on his side of the bed, nothing happened“. An admission which obviously aroused the curiosity of the rest of the team.” “But were you dressed?, inquired Bernard Montiel. And Steevy Boulay to answer: “”I was in my underwear. “But then, how did the two friends come to sleep together? A question asked Sophie Coste and to which Steevy Boulay replied:”Well, I was stuck in Paris. It was when I started. I had no apartments, I called Laurent and asked him if I could sleep at his place. “

TPMP columnists, unconvinced by Steevy Boulay’s explanation

Steevy Boulay was fine to assure that Laurent Ruquier was a “gentleman“and that nothing had happened, that was not enough to convince the other TPMP columnists.”The rumor seems true!“, launched Gilles Verdez. As for Bernard Montiel, he simply replied:”We’re not going to insist on that, it’s weird your story! “

