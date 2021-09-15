Steevy Boulay and Laurent Ruquier were they a couple? “I have already slept with him”

Steevy Boulay is not afraid to say it: he has already slept with Laurent Ruquier, in the same bed! On the set of Do not touch My TV, this Wednesday, September 15, Steevy Boulay who worked with the 58-year-old journalist in the 2000s in We can’t please everyone, before joining the Big heads, confided that he had shared the layer of his former colleague.

It was during a little game with the chroniclers of TPMP, who all came back to crazy rumors of which they were victims, that the former candidate of Loft Story, who were thought to be a couple with a TV host, said: “At first, people thought that I was in a relationship with Laurent Ruquier when not at all!” Before adding, to everyone’s surprise: “I have slept with him before but each on his side of the bed, nothing happened”, he reassures. “But were you dressed?” Asks Bernard Montiel, curious. “I was in my underwear”, Steevy replies. “But how do you find yourself sleeping with Laurent Ruquier in fact?”, asked the host Sophie Coste.





“Well, I was stuck in Paris. It was when I started out”, retorts the forty-something native of Lille. “I had no apartments, I called Laurent and asked him if I could sleep at his place”, he says, under the laughter and mockery of his comrades who do not seem to believe his story. “The rumor seems true!“, then launched Gilles Verdez.”No, beware: Laurent is a very decent person! He offered me the guest room, he’s a gentleman“, assured Steevy Boulay. “We are not going to insist on it, it looks weird your story”, concluded Bernard Montiel, who recently confided in his romance with a great American star, apparently not convinced by the explanations of his sidekick …