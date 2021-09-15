Stéphane Moulin explodes, Romain Molina adds a layer

The controversy swells between Romain Molina and Stéphane Moulin. The coach passed through the Angers SCO has decided to file a complaint, and the journalist is waiting for him firmly.

In a Space that has caused a lot of talk in recent hours, Romain Molina has toured the often extra-sporting problems of French football. As often, the journalist has multiplied shock announcements, without necessarily giving names as the files can be sensitive, and personal accusations must be supported by evidence. On the other hand, the agitator once again cited Stéphane Moulin, the former coach of Angers, to evoke a problem mixing football and religion. Indeed, the one who left the SCO this summer to join SM Caen is accused of having “hunted down” Muslims during the period of Ramadan, and of preferring pure French players to those of foreign origin. Accusations of racism which have doubly reacted to the technician, who announced that a complaint was being filed and who above all refuted everything en bloc.





Romain Molina, I don’t know him

” It’s terrible to have to justify yourself for this kind of thing. I’ve been doing this job for 23 years. Never oh never have I had any problems with anyone. I have always praised the mixture of cultures because it is very enriching for everyone. Since I arrived in Caen, I have launched two players called Ilyès Najim and Steve Shamal. It’s up to you to see what origins they are from. I wanted to recruit Ali Abdi and Mehdi Chahiri. My last captains in Angers are Ismaël Traoré and Cheickh Ndoye. Without counting all the young people that I launched there: Farid El Melali, Zinédine Ould Khaled, Romain Sais… I do not understand at all. In Angers, as in all French clubs, the players do Ramadan. The only thing I ask with their consent is not to do it on match days because they have the option to postpone it. It is done everywhere. 99% of the players do it, because a doctor comes to explain to them that not to eat and not to drink when one must make intense efforts, it is to endanger their physical integrity. I am stunned by what is going on. We would have talked about my skills as a coach, no worries. But talking about my integrity as a man, there I can’t stand. The values ​​I advocate are anything but what is told. Frankly, it makes me want to throw up. I have children too. They say to me: “But daddy, what’s going on?” Romain Molina, I do not know him, I have never seen him… I am very angry and we will not stop there. A complaint will be filed. It’s too serious to go unpunished », Warned Stéphane Moulin on the Caen site malherbe-inside.fr.

Cool, the court will be delighted to see the file I have! Good luck to assume behind Stéphane, on the other hand. See you soon then! https://t.co/1FvU38j3sY – Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) September 14, 2021

A salty response to accusations that will therefore have to be proven if the legal procedure goes to the end in the coming months. What Romain Molina seems impatient to do. On social networks, he immediately responded to the exit of Stéphane Moulin and assured that his file was in reinforced concrete to prove his accusations. “ Cool, the court will be delighted to see the file I have! Good luck to assume behind Stéphane, on the other hand. See you soon then! “, Boasted the journalist, who shares his audience with this new release.