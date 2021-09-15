Street Triumph: with the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR the killer of Ducati and BMW has arrived

Triumph has transformed its RS into an RR with the great ambition to go and carve out croupiers among well-established sports cars. The Englishwoman comes in with a retro style that could hurt because her technical arguments are not outdated. It would even be the opposite. The brand wants to succeed in its bet and its presentation arguments do not hide a great ambition. We read that the model is a synthesis made of ” Revolutionary three-cylinder performance of the popular RS model, combined with incredible sophistication, a more engaged driving position and the best of premium equipment “. An entire program !

The new Triumph Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR 2022 is carefully crafted to reflect the UK’s proud tradition in the motorcycle world, combining distinctive British styling with top-notch performance in the no-joke category: sports cars. The new RR adds the charm of the Café Racer. The set exudes an exclusivity in the segment that can hit the mark.

The new bow, sculpted to incorporate the round headlight that promises to be the iconic RR, gives the bike an instantly recognizable look and desirable style. Attention to detail is key to this beautiful machine, so the cockpit area has been kept clean and uncluttered as all wiring is hidden from view. New carbon fiber panels add an extra level of detail to the tank and bodywork, complemented by the new side panels and front fender with noble material construction.

Equipped with a light and compact double beam cast aluminum frame, the Speed ​​Triple RR includes new semi-handlebars, whose grips are 135 mm lower and 50 mm further forward than on the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS, in addition to a new position of the footrests according to that of the hands. Taking into account that the height of the saddle is 830 mm, that the tank is narrow and that the profile of the saddle is also narrow, the accessibility of the new RR for riders of all sizes is guaranteed. The total weight of the motorcycle with all fluids and its full 15.5 liter tank is 199 kilos.

The sportier side of the RR is bolstered by standard equipment specifications, including the new semi-active suspensions Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronically adjustable front and rear. It is Öhlins’ most advanced suspension system for road bikes and is specially configured to match the geometries of the RR and provide the optimum balance of performance, comfort and control.

The suspensions are fully adjustable, even in gear via the TFT dashboard, and use a control unit that constantly monitors data on riding style, speed and acceleration to automatically adjust compression and rebound.

The Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR also benefits from monobloc radial calipers Brembo Stylema and lightweight 320mm floating front discs, which provide precise and powerful braking. Braking is controlled from the Brembo brake lever with a multi-click system that allows it to be adjusted to adapt ergonomics and provide maximum comfort and control. At the rear, stopping power is provided by a Brembo twin-piston caliper and a 220mm disc.

The 17 ”cast aluminum wheels are extremely light and fitted with the new tires as standard Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP V3 high performance, exclusive to the RR and capable of offering optimum response, stability and grip both on track and on the road. In addition, for more track-oriented use, there is an option approved exclusively for the track: the Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SC2 V3.

The Speed ​​Triple RR shares the same 1,160cc three-cylinder engine as the new Speed ​​Triple, a powertrain that generates 180 hp of power at 10,750 rpm and maximum torque of 125 Nm at 9,000 rpm. The compact and lightweight six-speed gearbox has optimized progressive development to precisely match the power curve and ensure very smooth gear changes.





Like the Speed ​​Triple 1200 RS, the RR incorporates a comprehensive suite of advanced electronic driving aids and various functions developed not only to make every journey easier and safer, but also to offer personalized settings for different scenarios. driving.

The Triumph Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR is a concentrate of technology

A key element among the technological components of the RR is the 5 ″ color TFT display on the instrument panel, which incorporates the “My Triumph” connectivity system as standard. Compatible with iOS and Android, this system can manage music and phone calls, navigation by symbols developed in collaboration with Google and control the GoPro. Everything is operated from the backlit controls on the handlebars and is easily visible on TFT screen, which ensures minimum glare and excellent image clarity. The intuitive user interface lets you adjust a host of motorcycle settings on the go, as well as incorporate a stopwatch for on-track use.

The RR is also fitted as standard with theABS Triumph’s most advanced cornering optimization and cornering optimized traction control. Linked to traction control, the front wheel lift sensing system, commonly referred to as “anti-wheelie”, uses advanced algorithms to provide more precise control. The RR has five driving modes : Road, Rain, Sport, Rider (customizable), as well as Track mode, which minimizes the intervention of ABS and traction control. The driving modes allow you to choose between several levels of intervention and are selected and set via the TFT instrument panel.

Another key technological element for road and track driving is the quick change Triumph Shift Assist ‘up & down’, developed on the basis of the experience gained by Triumph in the Moto2 World Championship. It has an advanced sensor that provides the control unit with a large amount of information to map speed ups and downs based on a multitude of parameters, just like Moto2 teams do.

All lighting is at LED for maximum durability and efficiency. The headlight incorporates DRL daytime running lights, while the characteristic rear light integrated into the bow, as well as the auto-canceling turn signals, are also LED. The new Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR includes fully adjustable speed control and the “keyless” system that allows the motorcycle’s starter, steering lock and new fuel cap to be operated without the need for insert the key.

As with all Triumphs, customization is in the DNA of the new RR, thanks to a range of over 30 accessories original, which have been developed with the motorcycle to provide perfect integration. All Genuine Triumph Accessories are tested to the same exacting standards as motorcycles for quality and durability, so they all come with a two year warranty with unlimited mileage. Available accessories include mechanized reservoirs for brake fluid, dynamic LED turn signals, heated grips and even luggage options like the rear saddlebag and tank saddlebag, both with quick release mechanisms.

This new model will be available in two colors: Red Hopper and Storm Gray, or Crystal White and Storm Gray with gold details. Both options come standard with the keel and seat cowl painted to match each color scheme, as well as the easily interchangeable passenger seat. The entry ticket for the new Speed ​​Triple 1200 RR in France will be 20,490 euros.