surely the biggest surprise of the Apple Event

During its back-to-school keynote, Apple unveiled its new connected watch, the Apple Watch Series 7. And, surprise, it does not look at all what we expected.

Like every year, Apple held its back-to-school conference yesterday to present its new products. This was particularly rich in announcements, but also in surprises. Admittedly, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro do not bring much freshness compared to the models of last year, but we did not really expect to see at this conference new iPad 9 and iPad mini 6. The Apple Watch Series 7 was well hoped for, but it will have marked the minds of those who have followed the slightest leak in recent months.

Apple drives leakers crazy

Usually everything is settled like music paper. Several months before the announcement of a new product, it’s always the same story. Rumors multiply, with the general highlight being the presentation of the design through 3D renderings. This year, for the Apple Watch Series 7, it was the sulphurous Jon Prosser who lent himself to the exercise, revealing at the same time a whole new design for the connected watch from Apple, with straight edges, like the latest iPhones. History will not have proved him right.

The Apple Watch Series 7, apart from a larger screen, takes up the codes of previous models. The edges are rounded and the screen coating conforms to the edges for greater comfort of use.





This is not the first time that Jon Prosser is wrong and it is besides the reason why we do not believe his information on the iPhone 14. And yet the YouTuber was not the only one to affirm this . Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst in contact with Apple’s production lines and suppliers, and Mark Gurman, a well-known Bloomberg journalist, both agreed.

But then, what happened?

A component problem?

We will certainly never have a definitive answer to this question, but there are certain theories that can be considered. The most obvious would be to think that these sources are unreliable and given the large amount of erroneous information published by Ming-Chi Kuo and Jon Prosser, this could be conceivable. But Mark Gurman is generally very reliable and it’s amazing how badly he misses himself.

The second hypothesis is that of the conspiracy. Apple would have deliberately leaked false information to mislead leakers and reduce public trust in them. Ockham’s razor would lead us to believe that this is a great effort to create an effect of surprise around the Apple Watch.

Finally, the last possibility is based on the adage “There’s no smoke without fire“. If three different sources have indicated the same thing, it’s potentially that the straight-edged Apple Watch did exist, at least on paper. One can imagine that this new design has been created and prototyped, leaving enough people in the know to create leaks. It remains to be seen what happened to this model.

Perhaps this was just an inconclusive experiment, which is one of the most likely hypotheses, but there is also another possible explanation: the shortage of components. As we know, Apple would have been taken aback concerning the components of its watch, forcing it to postpone its release. For the Watch Series 7, we only have one wave “this autumnAs the exit window and the changes on this generation are minimal, down to the SIP chip that drives it.

It could therefore be that due to difficulties in producing its new design, Apple has decided to quickly change its plans to return to a more traditional and controlled production while waiting to perhaps one day be able to exploit its new format. Maybe on the Apple Watch Series 8?

Still, Apple will have succeeded for once to thwart the leaks and present a surprising product at its conference.