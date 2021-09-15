Tales of Luminaria: The mobile action-RPG gives us an appointment!

While attention is currently focused on the very recent Tales of Arise, we must not forget that Bandai Namco took advantage of gamescom to announce Tales of Luminaria. But for now, the iOS and Android RPG action has only had a brief teaser.

Unveiled during the Opening Night Live, Tales of Luminaria will soon be entitled to a proper presentation during a live stream. This promotion will be offered from Japan September 24, but those who are interested will have to get up very early, since you will have to be in front of the live at 5 a.m., French time. According to information disclosed by Bandai Namco, this stream will be used to introduce the characters of the game and tell more about the universe. At the moment all we know about the title is its genre, the platforms on which it will be released, but also that will offer an original cast. Moreover, we hope from this stream that it reveals a exit window, which is hidden behind the notions of “possibilities” of “discovery” put forward during the announcement, and that he tells us if the title will come out of the archipelago.





