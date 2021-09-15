Ten years of research against cancer in Toulouse: “To win the battle, you have to understand tumors”

the essential

The Toulouse Cancer Research Center (CRCT) celebrates its tenth anniversary. Nineteen research teams and 65 hospital clinicians are working together to fight cancer. With a strong focus, understanding the strategies of tumor cells.

The Toulouse Cancer Research Center (CRCT) was officially born on January 1, 2011. But, it was in 2014, with the regrouping on the Oncopole site of all Toulouse cancer research teams that the project started. took a decisive turn. The site welcomes the public to its premises on September 23. Back on ten years of progress against the disease with Gilles Favre, director of the CRCT since 2017.

Ten years after the launch of the CRCT, has the bet to make Toulouse a stronghold in the fight against cancer succeed?

Yes, we are still committed to curing cancer through science, to solving therapeutic challenges by bringing together disciplines and bringing together doctors and researchers. Two indicators show our growing power: we went from 12 teams, 23 clinicians and 180 people to 19 teams, 65 clinicians and 400 people; in 2020, we published 420 papers, 20% of which in major scientific journals. We also obtained our first European ERC funding, three others are being appraised, our collaborations with the private sector are developing (hosting three start-ups, alliance with Pierre-Fabre) and we are welcoming researchers from IRIT ( Toulouse Computer Science Research Institute) and LAAS-CNRS (Laboratory for Analysis and Architecture of Systems).

Read also :

2.5 million euros to a Toulouse laboratory for its research on tumor-killing mini-bombs





Has the questioning of cancer changed with the contribution of these new disciplines?

We should no longer think by discipline but by fundamental question. In Toulouse, we place the understanding of the tumor cell at the heart of our research. We need to know how the tumor recovers its energy to develop, how it hides itself, transforms itself… And, from there, we can set up new attack strategies. Because, if we manage to cure 60% of cancers, there are still 40% complicated to treat. We have to go through science, through understanding the mechanisms. Of course, prevention and early diagnosis are important, but the sick must also be treated.

Progress has been significant over the past ten years …

They have been considerable. Ten years ago, immunotherapy did not exist, targeted therapies did not concern more than 20 molecules whereas the hundred is exceeded today. We have gained survival time and for some cancers, we are moving more and more towards chronic disease. Progress in ballistics of radiotherapy accelerators, advanced medical imaging and artificial intelligence have also enabled a change of scale. Now we know how to look inside the tumor cell which should not be destroyed 99% but 100%. We seek to intervene before it can escape us and that is why we need mathematicians capable of processing hundreds of thousands of data. It’s a fight against time because tumor cells are really amazing!