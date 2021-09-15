More

    The 29-year-old Turk found at the bottom of a pond is said to have received around 100 stab wounds

    The lifeless body had been found by walkers Friday September 10 in the ponds of Apigné, a well-known place for walks from Rennes. Weighted down with a cinder block, the corpse had finally risen to the surface, a few days after its immersion in the body of water. Long uncertain, the identity of the victim now seems to be confirmed. According to the public prosecutor of
    Reindeer, it would be a 29-year-old man of Turkish nationality and domiciled in the North. “His disappearance was reported in Angers (Maine-et-Loire) on September 6 by members of his family. This man’s vehicle was discovered abandoned near the place where the body was found, ”adds Philippe Astruc.


    The numerous lesions appearing on the body would have been caused by stabbing during a “particularly violent” passage, according to the investigators. The immersion of the body would have been carried out post-mortem. “The forensic autopsy revealed that the victim had around a hundred injuries that could have been caused by a stabbing weapon, some of which were fatal”, adds the Rennes prosecutor’s office.

    An investigation that promises to be complex

    A judicial investigation for murder was opened and entrusted to an investigating judge. The investigation, which the prosecutor describes as “complex” was entrusted to the territorial directorate of the judicial police.


