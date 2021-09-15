the 4 tracks to replace Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund

What follows after this advertisement

Another humiliation for FC Barcelona. Opposed to Bayern Munich for its first group stage match of the Champions League, Barça once again took a football lesson from the Bavarian ogre (3-0). In the last two meetings, Barça has simply conceded a scathing 11-2 in aggregate score (2-8, August 14, 2020). For the FCB premiere on the European scene without Lionel messi, the Catalan club was able to have a little taste of the road that remains to be covered before returning to the summits. A statistic symbolizes all the helplessness of the teammates of Memphis depay : the number of shots on the cages of Neuer manual which was 0.





The other highlight during this meeting was the late return of Kingsley coman. While he seemed ready to make his entry into the game, the French had to make a small detour to the locker room. While the comments thought of an injury during his warm-up, the truth is quite different. Taken with stomach pain, he had to escape to the toilet in an emergency. Which explains why he eventually replaced Leroy Sané that in the 82nd minute …

The unusual story between CR7 and a steward

The other landmark meeting of the evening pitted the Young Boys against Manchester United. The Swiss club created a sensation by winning on the wire, despite a new goal from Cristiano Ronaldo (2-1). And precisely, the Portuguese was also distinguished by an unusual fact before the kickoff of the meeting. Indeed, the latter was illustrated by sending a strike … out of frame … The steward, placed next to the cages, was unfortunately in the wrong place. The latter took full force the strike of the Portuguese. Stunned, she was quickly taken care of, before Ronaldo came to the news. Result CR7 offered him his jersey after the meeting to be forgiven.

BvB has a shortlist to replace Erling Haaland

Borussia Dortmund are already thinking about the after-Haaland. Aware that the chances of seeing the Norwegian prodigy leave next summer are great, the German club is already working on his successor. This Wednesday Sport Bild evokes 4 names. We find in particular Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Timo werner (Chelsea), Marcus Thuram (Borussia M’Gladbach) or even Andrea Belotti (Torino). Prestigious names that risk being expensive. But the financial windfall that the cyborg will bring Haaland should allow the BvB to find him a replacement of choice.