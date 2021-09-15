The 9 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: decisive Camavinga, City wins despite Nkunku, Haller on fire … – Football

Camavinga still decisive with Real Madrid, Manchester City wins despite Nkunku, Haller on fire… Discover the highlights of Wednesday’s matches counting for the first day of the Champions League.

Sbastien Haller scored a quadruple against Sporting Portugal!

Wednesday’s results:

Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 PARIS SG, Manchester City 6-3 RB Leipzig

Group B: Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan, Atletico Madrid 0-0 FC Porto

Group C: Besiktas 1-2 Borussia Dortmund, Sporting Portugal 1-5 Ajax Amsterdam

Group D: Sheriff Tiraspol 2-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter Milan 0-1 Real Madrid

1. Camavinga still decisive for Real! Scorer for his La Liga debut against Celta Vigo (5-2) on Sunday, Eduardo Camavinga, entering the 80th, is this time the author of the decisive pass for Rodrygo (89th), the only scorer in the Champions League match against Inter Milan (1-0). His good return to the box made the difference in this meeting long dominated by the Nerazzurri, who came up against an imperial Thibaut Courtois in his cage.

2. Malgr Maignan, Liverpool are defeating AC Milan. At the end of a match rich in spectacle and twists, Liverpool ended up winning against AC Milan (3-2). It was not easy for the teammates of Mohamed Salah, who missed the ball 2-0 on a penalty kicked back by specialist Mike Maignan! Result, the Rossoneri led 2-1 at half-time. But after the break, the French goalkeeper could do nothing to prevent the return and the success of the English.

3. PSG disappointing Bruges. While appearing for the first time with his trio of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbapp, Paris Saint-Germain was hooked Bruges (1-1). The Parisians, even if they had opened the scoring thanks to Herrera in the 15th minute, did not deserve better. Jostled, Mauricio Pochettino’s men conceded a lot of chances and showed a certain fbrility. To read the Dbrief and NOTES of the match, it’s here.

4. Mbapp came out injured. In addition to the two points lost in Belgium, Paris Saint-Germain can also regret the exit on injury of Kylian Mbapp. The French striker, victim of contact with former Parisian Stanley Nsoki, apparently injured his left ankle. On the ground, the international tricolor immediately asked for a change. Worrisome images for the former Mongasque replaced by Mauro Icardi the 50th minute.

5. Crazy evening for Man City and Nkunku! Mixed feelings for Christopher Nkunku. On the one hand, the RB Leipzig midfielder can be proud of his hat-trick against Manchester City. But on the other hand, his performance did not prevent the Mancunian victory at the end of a completely crazy match! Note the first goal of Jack Grealish in the Champions League with the Citizens. And the ball from Nordi Mukiele who gave them a goal against his camp. In any case, City is doing the right thing in the PSG group.





6. Griezmann substitute and whistle against FC Porto. As might be expected, Antoine Griezmann was no exception for his return to Wanda Metropolitano. The Atletico Madrid striker, not yet forgiven for his departure from Barcelona in 2019, was heckled when the announcer announced his name before the meeting. Then a second time when the 56th minute comes into play. Because no, the Frenchman did not start for this match which ended in a 0-0. He will still have caused the expulsion of Chancel Mbemba at the very end of the meeting.

7. Haller on fire! Unlike the French people mentioned above, Sbastien Haller had a perfect evening! The Ajax Amsterdam striker has offered himself a quadruple against Sporting Portugal (5-1), for his first Champions League match. A meeting that the Franco-Ivorian is not about to forget.

8. Hland continues to panic the counters! Scorer during the success against Besiktas (2-1), Erling Hland still feeds his incredible statistics. There are now 21 goals in 17 Champions League games. And more generally, the Norwegian striker has 66 achievements in 66 games with Borussia Dortmund. His goal average is therefore not difficult to calculate.

9. The Sherrif is immediately respected. For the first match in its history in the Champions League, Sherrif Tiraspol achieved a great success. The Moldovans have indeed surprised Shakhtar Donetsk (2-0), AS Monaco striker in play-offs. Like what, the exploit was indeed possible.

