the Belgian press pays the Parisians!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top 10: the best scorers in Real Madrid history

Paris Saint-Germain under fire from critics in Belgium. In question, the mode of transport chosen by Mauricio Pochettino’s team to get to Bruges to play the first Champions League match of their season. The latter decided to fly to Ostend, located about thirty kilometers from the Belgian city.

The Kroll of the day on the arrival of PSG in Bruges

Every day, the cartoonist delivers his perspective on current affairs for “Le Soir”. pic.twitter.com/I2m4ISequ1 – Hervé Delfosse (@elcouleye) September 15, 2021

Enough to enrage the newspaper The evening : “PSG supporters will judge whether PSG has marked the Jan-Breydel stadium with its sporting imprint, but what is already certain is that the club has exploded its ecological footprint during its trip”. Especially since the club’s bus also made the trip, empty, to be able to transport the players once there. Just like Mbappé’s private jet trip from Strasbourg to Paris, footballers’ modes of transport continue to cause a reaction.



