    the Belgian press pays the Parisians!

    Paris Saint-Germain under fire from critics in Belgium. In question, the mode of transport chosen by Mauricio Pochettino’s team to get to Bruges to play the first Champions League match of their season. The latter decided to fly to Ostend, located about thirty kilometers from the Belgian city.

    Enough to enrage the newspaper The evening : “PSG supporters will judge whether PSG has marked the Jan-Breydel stadium with its sporting imprint, but what is already certain is that the club has exploded its ecological footprint during its trip”. Especially since the club’s bus also made the trip, empty, to be able to transport the players once there. Just like Mbappé’s private jet trip from Strasbourg to Paris, footballers’ modes of transport continue to cause a reaction.


    Paris Saint-Germain traveled to Bruges for the opening of the Champions League by plane. Enough to react in Belgium, while travel was also possible by road. Especially since the club’s bus also made the trip, without the players.

