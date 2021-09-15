The compositions of Bruges – PSG: the trio Messi – Neymar – Mbappé aligned from the start, Navas holder

It was expected, it will take place in Bruges. All eyes will be on the Venice of the North for the premiere of the Lionel Messi – Neymar – Kylian Mbappé trio with PSG. The Argentinian, the Brazilian and the French were established by the Parisian coach Mauricio Pochettino for the entry into the running of the club of the capital this Wednesday in the Champions League (9:00 p.m.). They will animate the attack of a formation articulated in 4-3-3 to challenge the champion of Belgium.

The other stake of the Parisian composition concerned the post of goalkeeper. As expected, Keylor Navas will start in the PSG cage. He was preferred to Gianluigi Donnarumma, who arrived from AC Milan this summer and who made his debut last Saturday in the league on the occasion of the victory against Clermont (4-0). The Italian, voted best player of the last Euro, will take his place on the bench. Navas will be protected by a defense formed by Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Abdou Diallo. The rookie Nuno Mendes will have to wait before knowing his first tenure.

In the middle, Pochettino has to deal with the absence of Marco Verratti, injured, and Idrissa Gueye, suspended just like Angel Di Maria. The PSG coach has opted for a trio made up of Leandro Paredes, Ander Herrera and Georginio Wijnaldum. The Argentinian will thus experience his first start this season, while the Spaniard will try to confirm his very good form of the moment, like his double against Clermont. The Dutchman, who arrived from Liverpool this summer, will play his first Champions League match under the Parisian colors.

The composition of PSG : Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Wijnaldum, Paredes, Herrera – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar

: Navas – Hakimi, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Wijnaldum, Paredes, Herrera – Messi, Mbappé, Neymar The composition of Bruges : Mignolet – Balanta, Hendry, Nsoki – Mata, Vormer, Vanaken, Sobol – Lang, De Ketelaere, Sowah

