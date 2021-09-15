the court decides this wednesday

On June 16, during the litigation hearing of the Roanne commercial court, the case of the Troisgros house in Ouches and the Le Central brewery in Roanne was judged against the insurance company Allianz, which refuses to compensate the starred house. .
This claimed 1.6 million compensation corresponding to operating losses linked to the closure by order of the authorities of the various establishments, because of the health crisis. Allianz’s lawyer disputed this payment, stressing that an activity continued during the two confinements, with the take-away sale, the operation of the food truck … He also recalled that “insurance is a mutualization risks, from the moment there is a collective closure, there is no longer any need to pool the risk. “
The Troisgros house (hotel and restaurant) suffered a loss of turnover of around 45% in 2020. “The hotel remained closed, as did the starred restaurant. We did take-out at the Central from mid-April. And the second confinement lasted for seven months. From November, we made take-out meals at the Central and quit in January. Then, we opened the food truck in mid-March to maintain the link with customers, ”explained Michel Troigros.
Regarding the Auberge La Colline du Colombier in Iguerande, it is insured by Axa. And an agreement had been found with this insurer.