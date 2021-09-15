the court decides this wednesday

On June 16, during the litigation hearing of the Roanne commercial court, the case of the Troisgros house in Ouches and the Le Central brewery in Roanne was judged against the insurance company Allianz, which refuses to compensate the starred house. .

This claimed 1.6 million compensation corresponding to operating losses linked to the closure by order of the authorities of the various establishments, because of the health crisis. Allianz’s lawyer disputed this payment, stressing that an activity continued during the two confinements, with the take-away sale, the operation of the food truck … He also recalled that “insurance is a mutualization risks, from the moment there is a collective closure, there is no longer any need to pool the risk. “