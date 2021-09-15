the early summary of episode 1015 of Thursday, September 16

Thursday September 16 in Tomorrow belongs to us, where a flagship couple could break up, where a former candidate of The Voice will arrive soon and where Mimie Mathy could make her return… Bart (Hector Langevin who would like to make an appearance in Here it all begins) is really afraid that Louise will leave him for good and lose everything. “Drugs were the red line and I did it, like a jerk.” Flore and Alex assure him that it is only an argument, he will succeed in fixing things. Roxane and Sara have checked, Bart’s alibi is valid. The young man shows up at the Spoon but Louise (Alexandra Naoum) refuses to speak to him. He explains that he was stressed because of the work. “Me too, I am stressed, but I do not do drugs”, Louise explodes, who does not want an apology.

Gabriel and Noor, soon to be a couple in Tomorrow belongs to us ?

Noor is reluctant to share a roommate with Gabriel. He offers to visit apartments with him. “If you want to hold the candle to Judith and the other exhibitor, it’s up to you…” Noor agrees to join him. But they are disillusioned when the owners tell them that they do not accept a roommate. Gabriel then has an idea: to pretend to be a couple! Could this be the start of a story between these two?

Chloe is worried with Alex about the state of her relationship with Flore following their argument the day before, and also takes news of Bart. She blames herself and is no longer sure she made the right decision. She also tells him that she feels lonely and has no one to talk to. Alex reminds her that he will always be there for her. Irene bursts into the office, interrupting a possible reconciliation.





Police discover that Clement’s scooter has been stolen

Clément’s supplier ends up confessing that the young man worked for him, but claims that he did not kill him. He announces to Martin that someone has stolen Clément’s scooter in which the drugs and the money were. Once the suspect has left the room, Virginie says to Martin, her companion, in a sexy tone: “We will do without your sarcasm, Commander. And don’t you dare intimidate my client again.”

The students are annoyed that they still don’t have a music teacher on sick leave for depression. Mona, strong of sound “natural authority”, bursts into Chloe’s office to demand a replacement. “She sucks, Chloé Delcourt.” Irene is categorical when talking to her husband. “The school would have collapsed by now if I wasn’t behind her.” Irene thinks the job should have gone to her. Chloe meets the music teacher at Spoon, who is drinking. She does her best to convince him to come back.

How is Jordan linked to Clement’s death?

The real estate agent seems positive about Gabriel and Noor’s case. Once the latter is gone, Noor gets angry with his friend. And makes it clear to him that nothing will happen between them. Noor confesses to Judith that she no longer feels out of place at the farmhouse since her friend is in a relationship with Noah. And she announces to him her intention to share a flat with Gabriel. She also receives a message: their file has been accepted! “Aren’t you afraid a roommate girl / guy might be hot?”, asks Judith. Noor assures that there is no ambiguity between them.

Xavier, the prosecutor, is annoyed that the investigation is stalling. And there is nothing, despite what investigators think, to prove the murder. He puts pressure on them. The cops are interested in Jordan again. Sara then notices an astonishing boundary marking on the young man’s phone: what if he had stolen Clément’s scooter? Sara and Martin find the vehicle at the location of the demarcation …