the entire intrarocade banned the most polluting vehicles from the end of 2022

By Denis Lherm – d.lherm@sudouest.fr

Posted on 09/15/2021 at 4:16 p.m.

Updated on 09/15/2021 at 4:49 p.m.

Imposed by the Climate Law, the low emission zone (ZFE) aims to reduce the circulation of the most polluting vehicles. That of Bordeaux Métropole should be established at the end of next year

The “low emission zone” (ZFE) of Bordeaux Métropole should come into force at the end of 2022, declared this Wednesday, September 15 Claudine Bichet, first assistant to Pierre Hurmic in Bordeaux, on the sidelines of her back-to-school press conference.

These zones are made compulsory by the Climate and Resilience Law, passed last August, in towns with more than 150,000 inhabitants. They aim to exclude from their scope diesel vehicles from before 2011 and gasoline from before 2006, gradually by 2025. Claudine Bichet has also confirmed that the Bordeaux ZFE will extend to “all of intrarocade ”, or 14 municipalities.





Project aborted in 2016

The law leaves local elected officials the freedom to set the conditions for the implementation and the degree of severity of this EPZ. A phase of consultation with the public should be opened in the coming months. The Metropolis will therefore relaunch a process that had been initiated in 2016 (at the time, the EPZs did not exist, we spoke of “restricted traffic zones”), before Alain Juppé put an end to them for a year. later amid contention over paid parking.

In the meantime, the exclusion of the most polluting vehicles has become a legal obligation. It remains to be seen, between heavy goods vehicles, delivery men, craftsmen, individuals, etc., which vehicles will be banned.

PS-Greens Agreement

According to the president of the Metropolis, Alain Anziani, mayor PS of Mérignac, “the project (of ZFE) is provided for in the mandate agreement, there is therefore no disagreement with the Greens”. The mayors concerned approve the principle of the ZFE, which aims to protect the health of the inhabitants, but they will have to find a consensus on the impact of the ZFE on economic activity.

The other major component on which elected officials will have to agree are social support measures. “The risk of the ZFE is social injustice”, confirms Pierre Hurmic: it will be necessary to help the inhabitants forced to change vehicle.