The Free Mobile package at € 8.99 / month for life, let’s go for a ride

The 50 GB offer at € 8.99 / month without any duration conditions for Free Mobile is extended until Thursday, September 23 on Veepee.

No more smartphones offered, Free Mobile celebrated its return to school last week with a new offer including a 50 GB package at 8k99Ù / month guaranteed for life, and it is the operator who says it. Initially scheduled to end tomorrow morning, the private sale has just been extended until September 23 at 6 a.m. Note that inbound number portability after subscription is not available under this promotional offer limited to one package per subscriber. The Freebox subscriber reduction is not applicable.

Package details





From mainland France:

• 50 GB of internet in 4G / 4G + and 3G, with 4G / 4G + mobile (reduced speed beyond this)

• Unlimited calls to mobiles and landlines in mainland France and overseas departments (excluding Mayotte)

• Unlimited SMS in mainland France and to DOM

• Unlimited MMS in mainland France

• Unlimited Free WiFi in mainland France

From Europe and DOM:

• 5 GB / month of internet from Europe and DOM in 4G (beyond: 0.0036 € / Mo from Europe and DOM)

• Unlimited calls, SMS, MMS from Europe and overseas departments to landlines and mobiles in Europe, overseas departments and mainland France

Free Ligue 1 service included:

• Access to extracts of the best moments of the matches of Ligue 1 Uber Eats in quasi-live.

Included services

Mobile services:

• Voicemail, visual voicemail, number presentation, double call, consumption monitoring, anonymous call rejection, protection against call forwarding, absent subscriber, abbreviated numbers, call and SMS filtering.

• Provision of invoices in your Subscriber Area

• Directory and prospecting

• Blocking of consumption to certain special numbers and SMS +

Activation / deactivation of Mobile Services, Blocking of certain special numbers and SMS + and Directory and prospecting in the Subscriber Area on mobile.free.fr.

Unlimited calls (voice), SMS / MMS excluding short, special, premium and premium SMS / MMS numbers.

Internet 50 GB valid with a 4G + / 4G mobile. 3 GB (reduced speed beyond that) with a 3G mobile.