The gendarmerie investigates the theft of gas cylinders

Since the beginning of the year, the police have noted the increase in theft of gas cylinders in the archipelago. A situation deemed serious by the staff of the national gendarmerie which issued a warning on its social networks

O. Lancien

•

According to Morne Houël, in Saint-Claude, since the beginning of the year more than 400 gas cylinders have been stolen in Guadeloupe. No one is spared. Professionals are targeted but also individuals. According to the gendarmes, these thefts are generally perpetrated at night, by one or more individuals. There are no particular geographical areas, the whole territory is concerned. 400 bottles, that’s an average of 44 per month.

Jean-Michel Ruillier, head of SODEXGAZ













Several questions arise? Who are these individuals? 400 carboys, who uses them and how? Obviously it would be a real sector. It must be said that for several months, there has been a surge in the price of butane gas. This month, the 12.5kg container costs a maximum of 25 euros 53 at retailers. Almost 5 euros more compared to last December.

In question the European market. There are geopolitical supply difficulties with Russian gas pipelines, the main suppliers to Western countries. In August, there was a new record an increase of more than 5 points, the highest level in 7 years. Things are not going to improve in the next few months, world prices continue to soar.

In Guadeloupe, the national gendarmerie took the case head on. An investigation is open.