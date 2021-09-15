Spokesman Gabriel Attal announced that the government was considering expanding the energy check thus aiming to support the purchasing power of the French

The government plans to “expand” the energy check to support the purchasing power of the French eroded by the rise in energy prices, and Jean Castex will make announcements “in the days to come”, his door said on Wednesday. -says Gabriel Attal.

“The current situation, the increase in prices (of energy), leads us to work on this device and to see to what extent it is necessary to widen it so that it can concern more French people”, a- he indicated at the end of the Council of Ministers. “There has been a lot of work that has been carried out in recent days by the government and the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to make announcements on this subject in the days to come,” he added.

5.5 million households are already affected

Nearly 5.5 million households are beneficiaries of the energy voucher. The amount allocated “ranges from around fifty euros to around 200 euros” according to Gabriel Attal. “The very strong, sudden increase in energy prices” affects the purchasing power of the French “whose income does not allow enough to cover these expenses”, he noted.





While Jean Castex is traveling Thursday in Île-de-France on the subject of the MaPrimeRenov ‘device, Gabriel Attal argued that “the best way to have a falling energy bill is to be able to isolate your lodging “. Recalling the measures already taken to “increase the purchasing power of the middle classes” since the start of the five-year term, he also referred more broadly to “additional measures” on which “the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to speak in the days to come ”.

The increased minimum wage

He specified that the Minister of Labor “Élisabeth Borne will meet at the end of the day the group of experts on the minimum wage” and will speak at the end of this meeting “to communicate the details” of the automatic revaluation of the minimum wage to the minimum wage. October 1st. Due to inflation, it should be 2.2%, or nearly 35 euros gross per month.