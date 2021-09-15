More

    the government plans to expand “the energy check”

    The government plans to ” to broaden »The energy check to support the purchasing power of the French, reduced by rising energy prices, and Jean Castex will make announcements ” in the coming days “, Said Wednesday, September 15 his spokesperson Gabriel Attal.

    Make more French people eligible for the energy check

    The current situation, the increase in (energy) prices, leads us to work on this device and to see to what extent it is necessary to expand it so that it can concern more French people. », Indicated Gabriel Attal at the end of the Council of Ministers.

    There has been a lot of work that has been carried out in recent days by the government and the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to make announcements on this subject in the days to come. “, he added.

    Almost 5.5 million households are beneficiaries energy check. The amount allocated ” ranges from around fifty euros to around 200 € »According to Gabriel Attal.


    A very sharp increase in energy prices

    The very sharp, sudden increase in energy prices “Affects the purchasing power of the French” whose income does not sufficiently cover these expenses “, He noted.

    While Jean Castex is traveling Thursday in Ile-de-France on the theme of MaPrimeRenov ‘device, Gabriel Attal argued that “the best way to have a falling energy bill is to be able to insulate your home”.

    Recalling the measures already taken to “ increase the purchasing power of the middle classes “Since the start of the five-year term, he also spoke more broadly” additional measures ” on which ” the Prime Minister will have the opportunity to speak in the coming days “.


