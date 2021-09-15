The impossible adaptation of Madagascar’s baobabs to climate change

To stay up to date with African news, subscribe to the “World Africa” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.

A baobab of the species Adansonia madagascariensis in Cap Diego, in northern Madagascar. C. CORNU, CIRAD

Madagascar’s baobabs are not forever. Several species of this emblematic tree of the Big Island of the Indian Ocean may not be able to adapt to the increase in temperature differences that accompanies climate change, according to a study published in the journal Global Change Biology by a team made up of researchers from CIRAD, the University of Picardy, Fofifa in Madagascar and the University of Santa Catarina in Brazil.

By relying on the scenarios of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), the scientists were interested in the consequences of a greater seasonality on trees dependent on an environment until now characterized by very low thermal amplitudes. Close to the equator, they do not exceed 3 ° C throughout the year, which explains the continuous growth of trees and the absence of dormancy.

Migrate to the equator

“With an increase in this difference of up to 1 ° C by the end of the century as predicted by the IPCC, many species will have to migrate towards the equator, where the temperature variations are smallest but not all of them will be able to “, explains Ghislain Vieilledent, researcher at CIRAD and co-author of the study.

Faced with terrestrial limits, four of the seven species of baobabs present in Madagascar, six of which are endemic, would then be exposed to very high risks of extinction. This is’Adansonia madagascaris, Adansonia rubrostipa, Adansonia suarezensis and ofAdansonia perrieri. For the last two of them, concentrated in the northern part of the island, the study anticipates a “Complete disappearance of their habitat”.

To achieve these results, the researchers drew on a vast database built up since the turn of the century. Fueled by field surveys and satellite images, it gives the precise distribution of the different species of baobabs across the territory and defines the ecological niche occupied by each of them. The exercise then consisted of testing their resistance to expected changes in the climate.





The researchers favored the most pessimistic scenario of the IPCC (RCP 8.5), that is to say the one where, in the absence of ambitious public policies, global greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase. “This is unfortunately the most likely scenario. The increase in emissions since the publication of the IPCC in 2014 is greater than the most alarmist assumptions ”, explains Ghislain Vieilledent to justify this choice.

The species Adansonia suarezensis could completely disappear from its range by the end of the century. CIRAD

In this warmer and more irregular future, only trees installed in larger ecological niches will be able to find the resources to survive. As Andansonia za present throughout the island or Adansonia grandidieri whose majestic specimens form the famous alley of baobabs in the coastal region of Morondava.

A reassuring idea would be to think that these more plastic species will be able to colonize the spaces left vacant by those that have disappeared. Researchers consider this probability to be very low due to the discontinuity of forest cover and land degradation which limits the capacity for natural regeneration. Madagascar has lost almost half of its forests since the 1950s.

“It is often argued that it would be enough for species to migrate towards the poles or at altitude to adapt to global warming. The baobabs of Madagascar show that the reality is more complex since it is a reverse movement – towards the equator – which is necessary. And this situation certainly applies to a large quantity of tropical plants which are also sensitive to variations in seasonality ”, concludes Ghislain Vieilledent, recalling the need to protect tropical forests where more than half of terrestrial biodiversity remains.

“Not all species will migrate poleward as the climate warms: the case of the seven baobab species in Madagascar”, by Tagliari MM, P. Danthu, J.-M. Leong Pock Tsy, C. Cornu, J. Lenoir, V. Carvalho-Rocha and G. Vieilledent. Review Global Change Biology, 2021.