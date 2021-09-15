the incidence rate drops below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants nationally for the first time since mid-July

This benchmark indicator is used to measure the epidemic level in the country. It had gone up to nearly 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants a month ago.

Good news on the Covid-19 front. The incidence rate, one of the benchmark indicators for measuring the level of the epidemic in France, fell back below the bar of 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (99.2 as of September 12), a first since mid- July (87.9 on July 18), according to the latest data released by Public health France, Wednesday September 15. It had gone up to nearly 250 cases per 100,000 inhabitants a month ago.

The number of hospitalized patients also continues to drop with 9,555 people hospitalized for a Covid infection (or 435 new hospitalizations per day on average over the last seven days).





The decline also continues in intensive care units with 1,959 patients, including 119 admitted in the last 24 hours (they were 2,224 a week ago). The Covid-19 killed 79 people in 24 hours in hospital, reports Public Health France, against 100 a week ago.

The contamination figures also reflect an improvement, with 8,535 cases per day on average for a week (9,144 in the last 24 hours).