the incidence rate in France symbolically drops below the 100 mark

With an incidence rate of 99.2, the country had not experienced such a low figure since July 17

It is a symbolic figure, but encouraging. The health situation continues to improve in France, with proof of the incidence rate, number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which has fallen below the 100 mark. This Wednesday evening, it is 99.2 according to data from Public Health France. Over the past week, the incidence rate has dropped by 27.7%.





If the situation is still complicated in the Bouches-du-Rhône with an incidence rate of 325, or in the Alpes-Maritimes where it is 159.4, in total sixteen departments of the metropolis are below the threshold. alert of 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The incidence rate is lowest in La Manche (29.6) followed by the Somme (31.2).

The number of patients in sheaves below 2000

The improvement in the situation is also reflected in hospital admissions, with 9,555 people hospitalized today (equivalent to the figures for mid-August, when there were 9,546 patients).

And the decline is also confirmed in the intensive care units, which have 1,959 people in critical care. This is also a symbolic milestone since it is the first time in a month that the number of patients hospitalized in critical care has fallen below the 2,000 mark. Last Tuesday, they were 2,259.