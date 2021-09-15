the indecent speech of coach Macron – Liberation

French athletes do not bring in enough medals compared to the public money invested in sport, and all that will have to be changed: this is the presidential message sent Monday evening to the medalists in Tokyo that he received at the Elysee Palace .

They no longer needed to prove that they had a foolproof mind. The French Olympic medalists have yet to demonstrate it once again, by undergoing Monday the instructions for Paris 2024 concocted by coach Macron, who received them at the Elysee Palace for a ceremony in their honor. Except that of homage, there was little question in the middle of a disheveled presentation which one could have entitled “the macronism applied to the sport”, punctuated by some inaudible concepts: “Performance pact”, “Sport roped” Where “Sports-entrepreneur capital”…

Evacuated a few quick words of congratulations for Tokyo, the President warned those without whom France would not appear in the top 10 of the medal table: it will be necessary “Do a lot more” in three years. A fine lesson in hypocrisy towards people who have gone bankrupt (often in the financial sense of the term) and exhausted for five years to brilliantly contribute to achieving the Olympic goals. Without quantifying his dream of medals, the Head of State wanted France to be, at a minimum, one of the five best Olympic nations in 2024.

Perhaps the rhetorical merry-go-round works in front of other audiences. But established athletes and other medal contenders don’t want to hear such nonsense: they want something concrete. Talk to them about the possible help for the three years that separate them from the next Olympics, about a plan to train more coaches, educators with real skills or financial means put in the development of the clubs.

In his ten-minute speech, the President promised that he would announce “In the coming weeks a massive plan for local sports facilities”. This is good, but the National Sports Agency (ANS), financed by appropriations from the Ministry of Sports, is already subsidizing construction projects or equipment renovations. And above all, it was at the start of the five-year term that the package should have been put in place. At the very moment when the Games were awarded in Paris, in 2017. This moment when the former Minister of Sports Laura Flessel was already evoking the ambitious goal of 80 medals. Which today appears disproportionate, as investments in favor of sport have not followed.





The ANS was then to replace the Ministry of Sports with a view to the Games, and allow the development of structures dedicated to athletes throughout France. However, its prerogatives and the resources allocated to it were far too limited to hope for a first. “upmarket” during the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

If the President talks about a balance sheet “Mixed”, make no mistake: the 33 medals collected (Olympic and Paralympic) in Japan (against 42 in Rio in 2016) are more or less in line with what France could hope for, given the minimal interest shown by the government for the sector so far.

The presidential speech does not seem to have convinced those concerned. Teddy Riner, rather well placed to know what it is about, given the number of awards collected in his career: “France is a great sporting nation, but to think that we are going to win 90 medals in Paris 2024, no. You have to do a lot more things to qualify for 90 medalists in three years. “ Before summarizing the thinking of many: “We had to invest already seven years back in sport, massively.”

And follow the recommendations of the high performance unit custom-built in 2017 in order to dictate a guideline over seven years. Emmanuel Macron blindly took up certain points on Monday. He said he wanted to imitate the Chinese and English predecessors, who doubled their harvest of charms during their home editions in 2008 and 2012, by concentrating efforts “On profiles and disciplines with high potential”.

Entering the famous top 5 is playable on condition of being present in what makes the strength of the French delegation: judo, fencing, team sports, and – these are the big projects – athletics and swimming, two disciplines that missed the boat in Tokyo. But we must not neglect the other sports, necessary in this quest for the summits, where some future champions are just waiting to emerge, provided they benefit from a decent sporting environment, conducive to performance.

Claude Onesta, the former coach of French handball players, twice gold at the Games and now manager of high performance, has just given the government his recommendations for the Paris Olympics. Once is not customary, let’s hope that the executive follows it to the letter. Not sure athletes should be the only ones to “Do a lot more”.