The Jeep Gladiator pick-up available in France without penalty!

Against all expectations, Jeep finally marketed the Gladiator, a pick-up version of the Wrangler, in France. Against all expectations because, since July 1, 2019, double-cabin pick-ups with five or more seats are no longer exempt from the CO2 penalty. Victims of the maximum taxation today capped at € 30,000 due to emissions exceeding 218 g / km, they are, in fact, almost unsaleable. Only vehicles of this type intended for the operation of ski areas are exempt. But Jeep found the trick. In France, the Gladiator is exclusively approved with four seats (as a category N1 utility vehicle), which allows him to escape any penalty as well as the Tax on Company Vehicles. The manufacturer specifies that the removal of the rear central seat compared to the Gladiator sold in other markets is not reversible.

€ 70,900 and full equipment

The Gladiator is therefore offered in France with a single engine, namely a 3.0 L diesel V6 sending 264 hp and 600 Nm of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox with reduction gearbox and a rear limited-slip differential. Jeep does not offer more choice in terms of finish but the Overland Launch Edition version, which is the only one available, is richly endowed. Standard equipment includes a 7-inch digital instrument panel, an 8.3-inch central touchscreen multimedia system with GPS and Alpine audio system with subwoofer, adaptive cruise control, front cameras and rear, front and rear parking sensors, LED headlamps, black leather upholstery, 18-inch alloy wheels and even a removable three-piece roof. The only option offered is metallic paint. The Jeep Gladiator is available in France at a price of € 70,900 including tax or € 59,083 excluding tax.