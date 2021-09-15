the junta negotiates with Russian mercenaries

STORY – The possible agreement with the Wagner company has angered Paris and Berlin, who threaten to withdraw.

Armed Russian paramilitaries are said to be ready to intervene in Mali. The private company Wagner is trying to establish itself in the Sahel, and if no agreement has yet been signed with Bamako, the idea that mercenaries are deployed is no longer absurd. According to the Reuter agency, a contract has already been drawn up. After Libya, Sudan, the Central African Republic and, for a time, Mozambique, this company would thus set foot in a fifth African country.

Read alsoThese “Wagner” mercenaries who allow Russia to extend its influence

The terms of the agreement are not very clear. They concern about a thousand men responsible for training Malian troops, and also for the protection of personalities. But, as in the Central African Republic where Wagner’s missions are officially the same, his men could perfectly well get directly involved in the fighting. The parallel with Central Africa does not end there. As in Bangui, Wagner would sign to pay for mining agreements. The Malian subsoil being less advantageous than that of the Central African Republic, the agreement would add,