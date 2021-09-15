the lawyer wrote to Cyril Hanouna to tell him that he will no longer be a columnist

In a series of tweets published this Tuesday, September 14, lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio, who has become headliner of the anti-health pass movement and columnist for TPMP, announces that he will no longer attend the demonstrations, and that he will not will participate more in the shows of Cyril Hanouna.
He will no longer go to clash with Matthieu Delormeau. And for good reason: in a series of tweets published on the evening of Tuesday, September 14, the lawyer Fabrice Di Vizio announced that he would soon no longer be a columnist for Do not touch My TV. “I wrote to Cyril Hanouna to tell him that I declined his offer of columnist “, announces the one who participated in the flagship program of C8 since last season. First invited as an expert to talk about the health crisis, the lawyer resolutely critical of the government had ended up winning his napkin in the program by dint of rants and monumental clashes.
“I will return to do what I love more than anything: take care of my daughter and her horses”
But more than the televised games, Fabrice Di Vizio has also been strongly committed politically in recent months, leading a legal battle against government measures, and appearing at the head of the demonstrations against these measures in the demonstrations, alongside Florian in particular. Philippot. An exhibition that earned him many criticisms, which seemingly influenced his decision to take to the seas. “I will be present for the last time on Saturday at the demo. Then, I will return to do what I love more than anything: take care of my daughter and her horses”, writes the lawyer, who also adds that he now also intends to move away from his main professional activity, by selling his shares in his firm. Present at the takeover of Do not touch My TV last August 30, Fabrice Di Vizio started strong, participating in the debates from the street, outside the set.
“There is a genius here, he is in the street in Boulogne!”
In question, his refusal to present a health pass, now mandatory to participate in the show, as a columnist or in the public. The following days, the production ended up creating a small office for him, always outside, enough to provoke the mockery of another specialist in the clash of TPMP, Matthieu Delormeau. In total contradiction, the two chroniclers had also raised the tone. “You are alone against the whole world: the Americans, the English, the Swedes and there is a genius here, he is in the street in Boulogne!“had even let go of the former host of NRJ12.
