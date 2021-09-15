The leaders are active for Bamba Dieng!

Young Olympian striker Bamba Dieng impressed everyone last Saturday against Monaco. He would be in the midst of negotiations with Marseille leaders for a contract extension accompanied by a salary increase.

Author of a double for his first start in Ligue 1, Bamba Dieng marked the spirits last Saturday against AS Monaco. The 21-year-old Senegalese striker is currently under contract with OM until 2024, with extremely low salary. Negotiations for a salary increase began before the trip to Monaco, and are still ongoing. Its representative, Bocar Seck gave some details to the APS media. To read also: OM: MacHardy points the finger at the only black point of the transfer window of Longoria“We have already had several meetings. Discussions revolve around a salary increase and an extension of the contract. Dieng could thus extend “One or two years according to terms that are currently under negotiation. (…) Yes, his double had a huge impact in Marseille where I am and it sure attracts attention but it was not taken into account about this meeting ”, Bocar Seck – source: APS

Guest this week on the Marseille Foot Debate set, former Olympian Eric Di Meco mentioned Bamba Dieng’s performance against Monaco:

“We have to put Dieng forward in this match. First because he scored two goals and then because he brought misery to central defenders, especially Monaco. Even if there are two posts, I remember the second action which brings the second strike on the post with this transverse which is stretched towards it and this ball grip and acceleration. That’s when I said “wow he’s got something”. I don’t know him well, like everyone else. He came back a little bit, he played ends of matches often in a team which did not turn. There he was impressive. So his positioning was interesting. Precisely, as Jean-Charles said, because the three Monegasque central defenders are great fellows rather good in hand-to-hand duels, when they found themselves without opponents to score where you need to have a little bit of intelligence to game to compensate we saw that they were in difficulty. And the fact of (Dieng) putting him aside like that, it was super interesting. He’s the man of the match. I think a lot of people discovered it in that game. Because it is not what we have seen since he arrived that could let us predict this kind of match. So there he hit hard. It means yet another solution that we did not think about in addition. We thought the De La Fuente, the Under, the Luis Henrique all that. This one, I had not put in the possibilities. OM wanted a replacement for Milik. And, since the start of the season, it was Payet who played in this false 9 position. So he fell there… he’s a rookie. He is a recruit that we did not really expect. ” Eric Di Meco – Source: DFCM (09/13/2021)