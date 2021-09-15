The Mercato de Longoria weighed down by a new black point that escaped PSG

Zapping Goal! Football club OM: the list of humiliations in the Coupe de France

No one can doubt Pablo Longoria’s skills anymore. In terms of transfers, the president of OM is playing in the big leagues. The excellent start to the season of Jorge Sampaoli’s squad validates the recruitment made by the Marseille club in the summer transfer window but has already been singled out about the lack of an understudy in Arkadiusz Milik.

If Bamba Dieng could do the trick in the short term, a major 9 would probably not have been too much to lead all competitions head-on (L1, Europa League and Coupe de France). Another black point would have slipped into the transfer window of Longoria: the arrival of Pau Lopez in number 1 behind Steve Mandanda.

“Playing the competition for the goalkeeper is a trend when you have two very good goalkeepers, like at PSG. Except that at OM, Mandanda and Pau Lopez are not at the level of Navas or Donnarumma, estimated Jonathan McHardy on RMC Sport. For Pau Lopez, I have disastrous memories of him at Roma. Against Monaco, he was not reassuring. His kicking game was poor. Mandanda doesn’t have the level to be number one anymore. The workforce has changed so much that it no longer has much power in the locker room. His best friend Thauvin is no longer there, and Payet is the group’s sheriff. I’m worried about all of this. Because for me, the only black point of this transfer window very successful by Pablo Longoria, it is this position of goalkeeper… It is problematic, because the two goalkeepers are average. “





Lopez versus Mandanda, MacHardy sees it as a mistake #TeamOM https://t.co/y9ZqSSzPut – FootMarseille.com (@FootMarseille) September 15, 2021