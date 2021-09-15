The Messi-Neymar-Mbappé trio makes the football world salivate, the English press smashes a ridiculous Manchester United

What follows after this advertisement

Great first for the MNM

It’s the big day for Paris Saint-Germain and MNM. For its entry into the Champions League tonight against Bruges, the Parisian club should align its dream trio Messi-Neymar-Mbappé. For The Parisian, with this XXL workforce, PSG is now a big favorite of the competition. Mauricio Pochettino’s men know they are being scrutinized and will have to assume this status, at a time when all the European teams want the head of PSG.





Failed start for CR7 with MU in the Champions League

It all started well though. A nice recovery from the flat foot of Cristiano Ronaldo after a center delight from his compatriot Bruno Fernande to give Manchester United the advantage. Then Wan-Bissaka’s red card changed the game. The Red Devils didn’t show anything and even shot themselves in the foot. In additional time, the returning Lingard gives a goal ball to the former resident of Ligue 1 Theoson Siebatcheu, who did not hesitate to offer the victory to the Young Boys. Enough to enrage the English press this Wednesday morning. “Stupid boys”, can we read in One of Daily Mirror.

Juventus return to success

A real breath of fresh air. After a very slow start in Serie A, Juventus is smiling again after the victory (3-0) against Malmo. Alex Sandro, Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala are the scorers for the game. “First Joya”, writing The Gazzetta dello Sport. Same story on the side of the Corriere dello Sport, “Juve finally”. You will understand, this success of the Old Lady is experienced as a real relief in Italy.