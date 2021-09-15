The minimum wage will increase by 34.20 euros gross per month on October 1 due to inflation

Fuel, gas, basic necessities … With the soaring prices of raw materials and energy in particular, the cost of living is increasing, confirm the latest inflation figures published this Wednesday morning by INSEE. Compared with November 2020, the reference month, the consumer price index rose by 2.2% for the share of households with the lowest incomes. However, the Labor Code provides that an increase of at least 2% leads to an increase in the minimum wage.

The minimum wage therefore goes automatically increase on October 1. According to AFP calculations, this increase will be 34.20 euros gross per month. Currently from 1,554.58 euros gross per month, the minimum wage will be raised to around 1,589 euros, the gross hourly minimum wage to drop from 10.25 to 10.48 euros. More of 2 million employees are concerned.

Unpublished since 2012

Such an increase during the year is unprecedented since 2012, the minimum wage benefiting each year from a mechanical increase calculated according to two criteria: the inflation observed for the 20% of households with the lowest incomes and half of the gain in purchasing power of the basic hourly wage of workers and employees (SHBOE) .

The minimum wage was thus increased by 0.99% on January 1 to reach 1,554.58 euros gross per month, an increase of 15 euros. This increase had brought the gross hourly amount to 10.25 euros.

Each year, some unions (such as the CGT which claims a minimum wage of 1,800 euros gross) ask the government to go beyond the automatic increase, but the last “boost” (0.6% coupled with 1, 4% for anticipated inflation) dates back to July 2012, the day after the election of Socialist President François Hollande. The governments that followed refrained from any one-off increase, arguing that it would hurt the employment of the less skilled.



