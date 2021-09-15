the notch is thicker in height than on the iPhone 12

The iPhone 13s are heavier and thicker than the previous generation. To integrate larger batteries, Apple was forced to cut corners on the finesse of its smartphones. Note also that the notch, although narrower, is thicker in the direction of the height.

During the keynote dedicated to iPhone 13, Apple quickly mentioned the reduced size notch which tops the screen of all models. For the first time since 2017, the Cupertino giant has managed to reduce the size of this famous notch. Apple assures that this item is 20% smaller than the one found on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, iPhone XS or iPhone X.





In order to reduce the width of the notch, Apple has reorganized all sensors housed in it. The firm moved the speaker above the notch, directly into the border near the chassis. This space saving makes it possible to arrange the TrueDepth modules, essential for Face ID facial recognition, differently. Ultimately, the notch is narrower.

IPhone 13s are heavier and thicker than iPhone 12s

If this famous notch is much narrower, it is finally slightly thicker from a height point of view. By reorganizing all the modules contained therein, Apple has increased the thickness. The notch goes down slightly more on the screen than the previous iteration. Rest assured: this change is imperceptible to the naked eye, unless you have an iPhone 12 next to an iPhone 13. This thicker notch should not interfere with use.

On its website, Apple also reveals that iPhone 13s are slightly thicker than their predecessors. The new flagships have a thickness of 7.65 millimeters, against 7.4 mm for the iPhone 12. Here again, the difference is not noticeable.

Finally, we will notice that iPhone 13s are also heavier than the previous generation. The iPhone 13 Pro Max weighs 238 grams, compared to 228 grams for the iPhone 12 Pro Max. For its part, the iPhone 13 weighs 203 g, against 189 g for its predecessor.

Same story on the side of the more affordable versions, the standard iPhone 13 weighs 173 g, against 164 g for the iPhone 12. Finally, the 13 mini shows 140 on the scale, up from the 12 mini (135 g ). This increase in weight and thickness is probably due to the integration of larger batteries and new more sophisticated photo sensors.