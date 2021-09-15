The Paris Bourse finished below 6,600 points, fearing the slowdown in the Chinese economy, News markets

Financial markets fear a slowdown in the Chinese economy. As a result, they have shown extreme caution, in Asia as well as in Europe and the United States. In Paris, the Cac 40, which had lost 0.2% on Tuesday, still finished in the red, ending in net decline of 1.04%, to 6,583.62 points, in a volume of transactions of 4 billion euros. For the first time since July 27, the index closes below the threshold of 6,600 points. Across the Atlantic, the Dow jones connects a seventh consecutive session of decline.

Slowdown in China

Market fears about the health of the world’s second-largest economy have been rekindled by the latest data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics. In August, retail sales rose only 2.5% year-on-year, the weakest pace since 2020. August’s 5.3% year-on-year increase in industrial production fell short of expectations. A sign that a change may be taking place, the statistical agency no longer emphasizes the solidity of growth, but it now speaks of development ” more balanced ” and ” qualitative , Indicating that the government’s objectives are no longer just about GDP. Managing the health crisis is also a priority.

The other area of ​​concern in the country concerns real estate developer Evergrande. Once the most powerful player in the sector, it is today on the brink, with a slate of around 250 billion euros in debt. Chinese authorities have sounded the alarm and warned major banks that Evergrande will not be able to repay interest on loans due September 20, according to the financial news agency Bloomberg. In Hong Kong, the stock fell 5.4%, bringing its loss to 81% year-to-date.





With bad news from China mounting, we learned, again via Bloomberg, that the government is considering tougher regulations on casinos in the Macao enclave. Enough to deal another blow to the values ​​of luxury. Macao has established itself in recent years as a tourist alternative to Hong Kong. In Paris, Kering and LVMH lost around 4%, while Hermes yielded 1.73%. Also exposed to Asia, JCDecaux dropped 5.12%, posting the biggest drop in SRD. The Asia-Pacific region represents nearly a quarter of the outdoor advertising group’s activity.

In this context, the market paid little attention to US statistics. They are half fig, half grape. While the New York Fed’s “Empire Manufacturing” index jumped to 34.3 points, after 18.3 in August, against a decline to 17.9 expected by analysts, industrial production slowed in August, to + 0.4%, against + 0.8% in July, due to the passage of storm Ida.

Among other values, TotalEnergies won 2.23% and Technip Energies 2.96% in the wake of the rise in crude prices to nearly $ 75. Stocks of oil fell 5.44 million barrels in the United States last week, according to data from the American Petroleum Institute (API) trade association.

In terms of analyst recommendations, Deutsche Bank raised its price target on ArcelorMittal from 40 to 47 euros, while remaining for the purchase, BofA Global Research raised its target price from 43 to 48 euros on STMicroelectronics and HSBC downgraded its opinion on Sodexo, changing from “buy” to “keep”. It only targets 80 euros, against 95 euros previously.



