The Paris Bourse without management, luxury still weighs

The Paris Bourse was moving around the equilibrium (-0.08%) Wednesday, remaining cautious and wait-and-see after the figures showing a decline in economic activity in China, which weighed down the values ​​of luxury goods.

Around 9:30 a.m., the flagship CAC 40 index lost 5.99 points to 6,646.98 points, the day after a drop of 0.36%.

Investors remain on their guard as to the still fragile economic recovery and subject to many contradictory pressures, slowing down due to the pandemic but also overheating with inflation.

The Covid-19 is still weighing on activity, especially in China: retail sales in August saw their weakest increase in a year, with an increase of 2.5% while analysts expected a rate of 7%.

“Travel restrictions due to the Delta variant, as well as the floods, clearly weighed on Chinese household spending,” said Tangi le Liboux, analyst at Aurel BGC broker.

For its part, industrial production in China was posted in August up 5.3% over one year, but this rate is also lower than the previous month (6.4%). During the session, investors will take note of the figures for industrial production in the euro zone and the United States.





Investors “are faced with the fact that the global economy is slowing down a little faster than expected, from China to the United States and potentially in Europe”, also points out Sébastien Gally, of Nordea Investment.

The markets lack a clear direction and will not have one in the absence of “visibility about the monetary policy that the US Federal Reserve could follow” in a week, notes Christopher Dembik, director of strategy and macroeconomics at Saxo Bank .

The institution must specify next week the date of the start of the decline in market support via asset buybacks, a policy that has contributed to the rebound of the markets for a year and a half.

Luxury still lagging behind

The slowdown in Chinese consumption led to the fall in luxury goods, dependent on this market, once again weighing down the entire Parisian coast this week.

LVMH fell 1.93% to 634.40 euros, Kering 1.94% to 646 euros and Hermès 0.59% to 1,262 euros.

Carmat finds its first outlets

The French company Carmat (+ 1.05% to 29 euros) announced on Wednesday that its artificial heart had been implanted on six patients since July in Germany and Italy, operations which enabled it to generate its first two million euros in turnover since its launch in 2008.

