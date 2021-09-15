the resale price drops by 30%, the scalpers are starting to get disillusioned

Good news for users, less good for scalpers: the PS5 are on average 30% cheaper than in 2020 on resale sites. Still, stocks have not bailed out significantly. After 10 million sales, the console is certainly no longer the subject of the same level of demand as when it was released.

If, like many other players, you are not particularly a fan of scalpers who mass buy consoles to resell them for a higher price on eBay, then this news should put a smile on your face. Indeed, these 2.0 businessmen are slowly but surely starting to see their profits fall on the PS5. On StockX, a platform competing with eBay, the resale price is currently 30% cheaper than its highest level, reached during Cyber ​​Weekend 2020. At the time, the Sony console exceeded 1000 dollars. Today, it is found around $ 715.





These figures relate to the standard model, but are confirmed for the Digital Edition. The latter is now displayed 700 dollars, after a peak at also 1000 dollars in 2020. Let us get on well: these prices remain well beyond those advised by Sony, namely 499 and 399 dollars. Despite everything, this drop is a sign that things are gradually improving. Especially since they seem to have accelerated recently. Since June, prices have fallen by 10%.

Scalpers still sell as many PS5s but make less profit

On eBay, the finding is similar. “To put it simply, in early July, I had auctions that easily ended at around $ 760 + $ 40 shipping. Now I had a no-bid auction at $ 729 + $ 40 shipping and just got one that ended at $ 709 + $ 40 shipping “, says a reseller. He nevertheless specifies that the volume of orders has not decreased. However, with already more than 10 million sales, the PS5 is simply not as sought after as when it first started.

To boost prices, scalpers try to surf on the wave of concern about the latest version of the PS5, which supposedly dissipates heat less well (it turns out to be totally wrong). To do this, they add the mention “launch” to their announcement, meaning that it is indeed the model released in 2020. But nothing helps, prices continue to fall, and not only for the PS5. The Xbox Series X also shows a significant drop. What is certain is that many will not pity them. In June, Sony itself had expressed its annoyance with scalpers.

