The ridiculous profit tax paid by Airbnb France in 2020

Airbnb France paid € 204,662 in income tax in 2020, according to the accounts of the Airbnb subsidiary spotted by BFM TV and available on services such as Infogreffe. This is an increase of 6% compared to the previous year, when the company paid € 193,398 in income tax. But this sum is calculated against the income generated by a subsidiary which is considered only as a provider of promotion and marketing services for Airbnb Ireland, the European parent company which centralizes commissions on payments made for reservations. Remember that in Ireland, land of the famous “Irish double”, the income tax is still relatively low, before a possible minimum world rate of 15% set soon by the OECD.





Thus, Airbnb France declared a turnover of 16.02 million euros for the year 2020 (+ 26% compared to 12.7 million euros in 2019), for a net profit of 546,791 €. (+ 19% compared to € 457,765 in 2019). But the income generated in France by Airbnb is undoubtedly higher. As underlined by BFM TV, France is an important market for the platform, the city of Paris being for example one of its “bigger cities”, according to Airbnb’s own document communicated to the US stock market policeman for its IPO.

