the starred chef Michel Troisgros claimed 1.6 million euros from his insurance, the justice “rejects” his request

He claimed 1.6 million euros from his insurer Allianz after the losses recorded by the closure of two establishments during the health crisis.

The starred chef Michel Troisgros was dismissed by the courts, reports France Bleu Saint-Etienne Loire on Wednesday. He claimed 1.6 million euros in compensation from his insurer Allianz, to cover part of his operating losses caused by the health crisis. After being put under advisement on June 16, the Commercial Court of Roanne (Loire) rendered its decision on Wednesday September 15.

The chef demanded this sum for two of his establishments: the restaurant Le Central in Roanne and La Maison Troisgros, a three-star hotel-restaurant which is also located in the Loire, in Ouches. They closed for 10 months, from spring 2020 until the end of 2020-start of 2021.

Michel Troisgros will have to pay 5,000 euros in legal costs to Allianz. He is “disappointed” by this court decision and will decide whether or not to appeal within the next 10 days. He wishes to consult other restaurateurs also insured by Allianz to decide on the follow-up to be given.





He wanted to be compensated for part of the losses recorded during the first confinement, but the court “rejects all claims“. The insurer has asserted a clause in the contract which excludes compensation.”when the closure is the result of a collective closure of establishments in the same region or nationally“.

According to France Blue Saint Etienne Loire, Michel Troisgros had reached an agreement with another insurer, Axa, for his restaurant Colline du Colombier in Iguerande, in Saône-et-Loire.