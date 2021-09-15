the tears of Sergi Roberto in the locker room, after the rout and the whistles

FC Barcelona lost heavily 3-0 against Bayern Munich, on the first day of the group stage of the Champions League. Sergi Roberto, in great difficulty in the match and taken to task by the public, would have burst into tears after the meeting according to the Spanish press.

Sergi Roberto is having a hard time at FC Barcelona. The 29-year-old Spanish international, trained at Masia, is regularly singled out for poor performances by the Catalan club. In great difficulty against Leroy Sané and Alphonso Davies on Tuesday night in the heavy 3-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League, the training midfielder was used as a right piston in Ronald’s 3-5-2 Koeman.





Whistled for a good part of the meeting by Camp Nou, the hero of the comeback against Paris Saint-Germain suffered a bronca during his exit in the 59th minute. According to information from AS, Sergi Roberto, shot down by the slap inflicted on his team and the whistles of his audience, literally burst into tears in the locker room after the match. Gerard Piqué and Sergio Busquets would have come to comfort him.

A future finally far from Catalonia?

Sergi Roberto is at the end of his contract at the end of the season. If he accepted a pay cut to be able to extend his contract with his training club according to Catalan newspapers, nothing has yet been signed. These whistles may have raised doubts about his continuity at Barça … With FC Barcelona, ​​he played 308 games for 12 goals and 37 assists. In the meantime, Ronald Koeman’s men will try to redeem themselves Monday night against Granada at Camp Nou, on the fifth day of the Spanish championship.