The underside of Messi’s arrival, the Ramos enigma and the competition between Navas and Donnarumma: the revelations of Leonardo

Continuation and end of Leonardo’s interview. Last night, Canal + broadcast the first part of his interview with the sports director of Paris Saint-Germain. The opportunity for the red-and-blue leader to evoke the XXL transfer window of the club of the capital and to tackle again the attitude of Real Madrid towards Kylian Mbappé. Tonight, the second part was more focused on some of the flagship Parisian recruits. Starting with Lionel Messi.

“It was done in the perfect way. Messi is a very correct, serious and concrete person. His idea was to stay in Barcelona. I can’t hide the contact before, but never before January. We talked, but it was clear that his desire was to stay (in Barcelona). Afterwards, we arrived. The desire he showed to come motivated us to do so ”, said the Brazilian, before discussing the integration of the Argentine.

“I’m not going to go into details, but the way it happened, it’s an impacting silence. He doesn’t talk too much, but he does happen. Neymar said he wanted to leave his number 10 and Messi said no, I don’t want to take the 10, it’s up to Neymar. At the end we asked the League to make an exception for the 30. It was very nice of Neymar to give him the opportunity to choose. “ Obviously happy to see so much crack within his team, Leonardo however wanted to send a message to the referees of L1.





Leonardo claims protection for Messi

Marked by the huge tackle suffered by Messi against Venezuela, the Parisian sports director demands attention from the refereeing body. “I’m scared even in Ligue 1. I ask for real attention to that. I understand, we are human. The only thing we are asking is that we do not want special treatment, but that there be an enforcement of the rules. We must protect. We must protect the beautiful game. “

The Messi case mentioned, Leonardo then spoke briefly about Sergio Ramos. Since his arrival in Paris, the Spanish defender has still not played any official match. Injured in the calf this summer, the former Merengue recently relapsed. But Leo is not worried. “No because we knew he had a problem. We knew he was not in good shape, that he was recovering from an injury. Afterwards, he had his vacation, after we came to an agreement. It’s a two-year contract, not a two-month contract. He’s not ready, that’s all. “

Finally, the Brazilian ended his intervention on the competition between Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donnarumma. “Why is it complicated? It’s complicated not to have them. Today, we create competition everywhere. We are talking about a 22-year-old goalkeeper and Navas is 34. Having them, we will manage and talk, but everything is clear. Not just for the two goalies, but for everyone. It is the coach who will decide. When there are reactions, we will manage. It gives us the real competitiveness we want. “ It is said !