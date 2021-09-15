the unlikely circumstances of their meeting

On Saturday September 11, 2021, James Middleton and Alizée Thévenet said “yes” to life in front of their loved ones. The couple reconsider their unlikely meeting.
“She said, Yes!“(She said yes!). In 2019, James Middleton announced his engagement to the world on Instagram. The lucky winner is Alizee Thévenet, a Frenchwoman who seized the heart of this hardened bachelor several years ago. Impatient to get married, the couple unfortunately had to postpone the ceremony twice, because of the health crisis. Finally, on Saturday September 11, 2021, the lovers got married in front of all their relatives, since Kate Middleton and Prince William had also made the trip to Bormes-les-Mimosas. Back on the unusual meeting of James Middleton and Alizée Thévenet.
They can say thank you to James Middleton’s bitch
It all started in 2018. The Duchess of Cambridge’s brother goes with his dog to the South Kensington Club in the Chelsea district of London for lunch. But as he enjoys his meal, he notices that his black-coated spaniel is thirsty. And that’s where the magic happens … Although her bowl of water was waiting for her on the other side of the terrace, her dog rushed without thinking on a pretty blonde … Alizée Thévenet. Embarrassed, James Middleton hastened to apologize to her. But it seems like love at first sight between them. Since then, the couple have been happy and inseparable!
“Mr & Mrs Middleton“
Very active on social networks, it is on Instagram that James Middleton announced that he had finally married the woman of his life: “Mr & Mrs Middleton ❤️ 🇬🇧 🇫🇷 “, he begins with a photo of the couple now united for life.”Yesterday I married the love of my life surrounded by family, friends and of course a few dogs in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas (Yesterday, I married the love of my life, surrounded by our families, our friends , and of course, a few dogs, in the beautiful village of Bormes-les-Mimosas, editor’s note)“, details the businessman. The satisfied husband ends his message:”Words cannot describe how happy I am ❤️ (Words can’t describe how happy I am, editor’s note) “.