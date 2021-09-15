The vaccination obligation for nursing staff comes into effect on Wednesday

The ultimatum has expired. Two months after its announcement by Emmanuel Macron, the vaccination obligation applies to the entire healthcare system, in the broad sense.

The vaccination obligation against the

Covid-19 entered into force on Wednesday for 2.7 million professionals: hospitals, retirement homes, liberal, home helpers, firefighters and firefighters, paramedics and paramedics, but a small minority has still not received a first dose.

Those who cannot justify a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or a recent contamination “can no longer exercise their activity”, according to the law of August 5. For the employees concerned, this must result in the immediate suspension of the employment contract, without remuneration – unless days of leave are used to delay the deadline. How many will they be in this case? Thousands no doubt, even if the estimates vary from simple to tenfold depending on the source. According to Public Health France (SpF), which is based on samples from Health Insurance, as of September 12, 89.3% of caregivers had received at least one dose in structures welcoming dependent elderly people (Ehpad, USLD) .

Probably few suspensions in the end

“There will perhaps be 1% to 2% of suspensions”, nevertheless estimates Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general secretary of Synerpa, which represents private nursing homes. Reported to the “300,000 to 350,000 employees” in the sector, “we can expect around 3,000 suspended work contracts in the coming days,” she predicts. In health establishments, where SpF counted 88% of first-time vaccinated on September 7, “we know that we will be somewhere between 1% and 2% of people not at all vaccinated”, forecasts the director of public assistance. -Hospitals of Paris (AP-HP), Martin Hirsch.





Out of a million employees of public hospitals, “we will obviously find a few hundred or a few thousand refractory”, predicts the president of the Hospital Federation of France (FHF), Frédéric Valletoux, convinced that “some will use specific cases to make believe that they are whole battalions ”. However, they were not legion to respond to the call of the CGT on Tuesday. A few hundred people hardly gathered in front of the Ministry of Health, the headquarters of regional health agencies (ARS) or their hospitals.

“It’s gonna be a mess,” Martinez thinks

A last stand for the union, convinced like its general secretary Philippe Martinez that “it will be a mess”, because in these sectors in tension “even with 5% less staff it does not work anymore”. Fearing other “unmanageable situations”, with sanctions resulting in “closures of beds and services”, FO-Santé demanded “additional time”, as for the overseas departments hit hard by the fourth epidemic wave . A request swept away by the government, satisfied with the “very positive effects” of its threat. “We will not back down,” warned Prime Minister Jean Castex.

And beware of those who would like to circumvent the rule. “The refusal to be vaccinated will not give rise to any sick leave”, warned the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, promising “systematic checks” for “any prescription deemed suspicious”. The administration is in tune: “We are going to have the toughest position possible,” says the director of ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Benoît Elleboode, a supporter of “zero tolerance” who plans to “start very quickly” ” surprise checks ”in establishments and among the Liberals.