the vaccination obligation has come into force, the refractories very much in the minority

The vaccine obligation against Covid-19 came into force on Wednesday for 2.7 million professionals: hospitals, retirement homes, liberal caregivers, home helpers, firefighters, ambulance attendants. But a small minority still haven’t received a first dose

The ultimatum has expired. Two months after its announcement by Emmanuel Macron, the vaccination obligation applies to the entire healthcare system, in the broad sense.

Offenders are warned: without justifying a first injection, a vaccine contraindication or recent contamination, they “can no longer exercise their activity”, according to the law of August 5.

For them, this should result in immediate suspension of the employment contract, without pay – unless they use days off to delay the deadline.

How many are in this case? Thousands no doubt, even if the estimates vary from simple to tenfold, according to the sources. According to Public Health France (SpF), which is based on samples from health insurance, as of September 12, 89.3% of caregivers had received at least one dose in structures welcoming dependent elderly people (Ehpad, USLD ).

A few thousand refractories

The AD-PA, which brings together directors of nursing homes and home care services, asked Wednesday in a press release of “pragmatism” from the government and that it presents “the solutions it is considering to overcome the suspensions that ‘it imposes in structures which cannot function without compromising the safety of the elderly ”.

“There will perhaps be 1% to 2% of suspensions”, estimated for her part Florence Arnaiz-Maumé, general secretary of Synerpa, which represents private nursing homes and expects “about 3,000 work contracts suspended in the next days “.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal for his part welcomed at the exit of the Council of Ministers “the vast majority of caregivers (who) made the choice of responsibility and collective protection”. “Do not give the impression that the suspensions will be massive, while it is quite the opposite,” assured the Minister for Autonomy, Brigitte Bourguignon, in Le Parisien.





Out of a million public hospital staff, “we will obviously find a few hundred or a few thousand refractories”, comments the President of the French Hospital Federation (FHF), Frédéric Valletoux, convinced that “some will use specific cases to make believe that they are whole battalions ”.

Deprogramming in Montélimar

However, it takes little to disrupt the hospital. Already, that of Montélimar (Drôme) has to resolve to “non-emergency interventions deprogramming”, due to “the absence of three anesthetists working in the operating room”, and will “reduce the wing” in another department, indicates its deputy director Philippe Charre.

For the emergency physician – and elected LFI – Christophe Prudhomme, “as long as there are no replacements, we must keep in place” unvaccinated personnel, in order to avoid nothing less than “the collapse of the system” . FO-Santé for its part called for “additional time”, as for the overseas departments hit hard by the fourth epidemic wave.

A request swept away by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex.

The administration is in tune: “We are going to have the toughest position possible,” says the director of ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, Benoît Elleboode, who plans to “start very quickly” “surprise checks” in the establishments and among the Liberals. The Order of Physicians will consider the lack of vaccination as “an ethical fault”, punishable by “disciplinary sanctions”.

From October 15, a “complete vaccination schedule” will be required and no date limits the time the vaccination obligation. For its part, the right-wing majority Senate will examine on October 13 a proposed PS law aimed at establishing compulsory universal vaccination against Covid-19.